Se levanta de la silla de ruedas para bailar en su boda

La vida de Chance Veazey cambió en el año 2009 cuando un trágico accidente de moto acabó con la movilidad de sus piernsas. Sin embargo, le había prometido a su novia bailar con ella el día de su boda y lo cumplió gracias a sus dos mejores amigos.
El mágico y conmovedor momento fue grabado y subido a las redes, por lo que ya se ha hecho viral.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Man I don’t really know where to begin. This past Saturday was the greatest day of my life. I married by best friend and was able to share that moment with my closest friends and family. I never knew it was possible to feel so much love, joy, and fulfillment from what felt like just a few short hours of celebration. God has truly blessed me with most wonderful parents, friends, and family that anyone can ask for. I’m so thankful for the relationships that I’ve formed through all of my many endeavors in life, and it was so special being able to bring them all together on this sacred day. I am most thankful though, for God sending me you @mollymveazey. Sometimes timing is everything and our paths couldn’t have crossed at a better time. This past year with you has given my life an entirely new meaning. I feel like a child on Christmas morning when I wake up beside you everyday. I’m beyond excited to see what forever holds with you. I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow, wife!