Listado de ganadores: qué serie ha ganado en cada categoría

Comedia

'Ted Lasso', mejor serie de comedia.

Sheryl Lee Ralph ('Colegio Abbott'), mejor actriz de reparto.

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso'), mejor actor de reparto.

Jean Smart ('Hacks'), mejor actriz principal.

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso'), mejor actor principal.

Quinta Brunson por 'Piloto' ('Colegio Abbott'), mejor guion.

MJ Delaney por 'No Weddings and a Funeral' ('Ted Lasso'), mejor dirección.

Miniseries

'The White Lotus', mejor miniserie.

Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus'), mejor actriz de reparto.

Murray Bartlett ('The White Lotus'), mejor actor de reparto.

Amanda Seyfried ('The Dropout'), mejor actriz principal.

Michael Keaton ('Dopesick'), mejor actor principal.

Mike White por 'The White Lotus', mejor guion.

Mike White por 'The White Lotus', mejor dirección.

'Chip y Chop: Los guardianes rescatadores', mejor TV Movie.

Drama

'Succesion', mejor serie dramática.

Julia Garner ('Ozark'), mejor actriz de reparto.

Matthew Macfadyen ('Succession'), mejor actor de reparto.

Zendaya ('Euphoria'), mejor actriz principal.

Lee Jung-jae ('El juego del calamar'), mejor actor principal.

Jesse Armstrong por 'All the Bells Say' ('Succession'), mejor guion.

Hwang Dong-hyuk ('El juego del calamar'), mejor dirección.

Variedades

Jerrod Carmichael por 'Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel', mejor guion para un programa de variedades.

'Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls', mejor reality show de competición.

'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver', mejor talk show.

'Saturday Night Live', mejor programa de sketches de humor.