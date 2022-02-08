Lista completa de nominados a los premios Oscar 2022

El próximo 27 de marzo se escuchará la famosa frase 'The Oscar goes to'. Será ese día en el que se conozca el nombre de los ganadores de los Oscar 2022. Pero de momento se saben todos los nominados en las diferentes categorías.

Entre los nominados figuran varios nombres españoles. Penélope Cruz opta a la estatuilla como Mejor Actriz Protagonista por 'Madres paralelas', mientras que Javier Bardem está nominado como Mejor Actor Protagonista por 'Being The Ricardos'. Por otra parte, Alberto Iglesias es candidato por la banda sonora de 'Madres paralelas'.

Lista de nominados a los premios Oscar 2022

Mejor película 'Belfast'

'Coda'

'Don't Look Up'

'Drive My Car'

'Dune'

'King Richards'

'Licorice Pizza'

'Nightmare Alley'

The Power of the Dog

'West Side Story'

Mejor dirección Kenneth Branagh, por 'Belfast'

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, por 'Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, por 'Licorine Pizza''

Jane Campion, por 'The Power of the Dog'

Steven Spielberg, por 'West Side Story'

Mejor actor protagonista Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos')

Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')

Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick… Boom!')

Will Smith ('King Richards')

Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of McBeth')

Will Smith, protagonista de 'King Richard'.

Mejor actriz protagonista Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye')

Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter')

Penélope Cruz ('Madres paralelas')

Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos')

Kristen Stewart ('Spencer')

Mejor actor de reparto Ciarán Hinds ('Belfast')

Troy Kotsur ('Coda')

Jesse Plemons ('The Power of the Dog')

J. K. Simmons ('Being the Ricardos')

Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog')

Mejor actriz de reparto Jessie Buckely ('The Lost Daughter')

Ariana deBose ('West Side Story')

Judi Dench ('Belfast')

Kristen Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')

Aunjanue Ellis ('King Richards')

Mejor guion adaptado 'Drive My Car'

'Dune'

'The Lost Daughter'

'The Power of the Dog'

'Coda'

Un fotograma de 'Belfast'.

Mejor guion original 'Belfast'

'Dont's Look Up'

'King Richard'

'Licorice Pizza'

'The Worst Person in the World'

Mejor diseño de vestuario 'Cruella'

'Cryriano'

'Dune'

'Nightmare Alley'

'West Side Story'

Mejor banda sonora original 'Encanto'

'Madres Pararelas'

'Dune'

'Don't Look Up'

'The Power of the Dog'

Mejor película internacional 'Drive My Car' (Japón)

'Flee' (Dinamarca)

'La mano de dios' (Italia)

'Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom' (Bután)

'The Worst Person in the World' ('La peor persona del mundo') (Noruega)

Mejor película de animación 'Encanto'

'Flee'

'Luca'

'The Michells vs The Machines'

'Raya y el último dragón'

Una imagen de la película 'Encanto'.

Mejor fotografía

'Dune'

'Nightmare Alley'

'The Power of the Dog'

'The Tragedy of McBeth'

'West Side Story'

Mejor documental

'Ascension'

'Attica'

'Flee'

'Summer of Soul (…or, when the Revolution Could not be Televised)'

'Writing with Fire'

Mejor cortometraje documental

'Audible'

'Lead Me Home'

'The Queen of basketball'

'Three Songs for Benazir'

Mejor edición

'Don't look up'

'Dune'

'King Richards'

'The Power of the Dog'

'Tick, Tick… Boom!'

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

'Coming 2 America'

'Cruella'

'Dune'

'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

'House of Gucci'

Lady Gaga, en 'House of Gucci'.

Mejor canción original

'Be Alive', de 'Being the Richards'

'Dos Oruguitas', de 'Encanto'

'Down to Joy', de 'Belfast'

'No Time to Die', de 'No Time to Die'

'Somehow you Do', de 'Four Good Days'

Mejores efectos visuales

'Dune'

'Free Guy'

'No Time to Die'

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Mejor diseño de sonido

'Belfast'

'Dune'

'No Time to Die'

'The Power of the Dog'