Suecia-España, en directo

Viernes, 22 de septiembre 2023, 17:51
17'
Attempt saved. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey.
16'
Foul by Alexia Putellas (Spain).
16'
Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
Attempt saved. Athenea del Castillo (Spain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
9'
Laia Aleixandri (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
Foul by Kosovare Asllani (Sweden).
9'
Irene Paredes (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
Foul by Stina Blackstenius (Sweden).
5'
Attempt blocked. Olga Carmona (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
5'
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Nathalie Björn.
4'
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.
4'
Attempt blocked. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Peter Gerhardsson
4-2-3-1
Zecira Musovic
portero
Nathalie Björn
defensa
Amanda Ilestedt
defensa
Magdalena Eriksson
defensa
Jonna Andersson
defensa
Elin Rubensson
centrocampista
Filippa Angeldahl
centrocampista
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
centrocampista
Kosovare Asllani
centrocampista
Lina Hurtig
centrocampista
Stina Blackstenius
Delantero
Montserrat Tomé Vázquez
4-3-3
Catalina Thomás Coll Lluch
portero
Ona Batlle
defensa
Irene Paredes
defensa
Laia Aleixandri
defensa
Olga Carmona
defensa
Aitana Bonmatí
centrocampista
Teresa Abelleira
centrocampista
Alexia Putellas
centrocampista
Athenea del Castillo
Delantero
Lucía García
Delantero
María Francesca Caldentey Oliver
Delantero
39.6%
SWE
60.4%
ESP
|0
|Goles
|0
|0
|Remates a puerta
|2
|0
|Remates fuera
|0
|0
|Remates al palo
|0
|0
|Asistencias
|3
|2
|Faltas cometidas
|1
