Directo Suecia-España, en directo

Nations League Femenina Fase de grupos. Jornada 1 V22/09 ·

Escudo Sweden Women

Suecia

0

-

0

España

Escudo Spain Women

Min. 21

SWE

ESP

Suecia-España, en directo
Liga de Naciones

Suecia-España, en directo

Colpisa

Viernes, 22 de septiembre 2023, 17:51

Minuto a minuto

17'Icono

Attempt saved. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey.

16'Icono

Foul by Alexia Putellas (Spain).

16'Icono

Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

15'Icono

Attempt saved. Athenea del Castillo (Spain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

9'Icono

Laia Aleixandri (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9'Icono

Foul by Kosovare Asllani (Sweden).

9'Icono

Irene Paredes (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9'Icono

Foul by Stina Blackstenius (Sweden).

5'Icono

Attempt blocked. Olga Carmona (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

5'Icono

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Nathalie Björn.

4'Icono

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.

4'Icono

Attempt blocked. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Icono

First Half begins.

Icono

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Alineación y estadísticas

Peter Gerhardsson

4-2-3-1

Alineación

Zecira Musovic

portero

Nathalie Björn

defensa

Amanda Ilestedt

defensa

Magdalena Eriksson

defensa

Jonna Andersson

defensa

Elin Rubensson

centrocampista

Filippa Angeldahl

centrocampista

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd

centrocampista

Kosovare Asllani

centrocampista

Lina Hurtig

centrocampista

Stina Blackstenius

Delantero

Montserrat Tomé Vázquez

4-3-3

Alineación

Catalina Thomás Coll Lluch

portero

Ona Batlle

defensa

Irene Paredes

defensa

Laia Aleixandri

defensa

Olga Carmona

defensa

Aitana Bonmatí

centrocampista

Teresa Abelleira

centrocampista

Alexia Putellas

centrocampista

Athenea del Castillo

Delantero

Lucía García

Delantero

María Francesca Caldentey Oliver

Delantero

Estadísticas

39.6%

ESP

SWE

60.4%

ESP

ESP

0 Goles 0
0 Remates a puerta 2
0 Remates fuera 0
0 Remates al palo 0
0 Asistencias 3
2 Faltas cometidas 1

Espacios grises

