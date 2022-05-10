Etapas

Etapa
23 de julio
Lacapelle-Marival - Rocamadour
0 Km40Km

Km 0 Filippo Ganna dobla a Andrea Bagioli y le supera como un avión. Va con todo el vigente campeón del Mundo de la especialidad, con el objetivo de conseguir su primer triunfo de etapa en el Tour de Francia. Km 0 Maciej Bodnar no ha podido batir a Bjerg en la recta de meta y el polaco ha sido segundo, a 39 segundos del rodador danés. Km 10
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Filippo Ganna00:12:23
2Mattia Cattaneo+00:06
3Mikkel Bjerg+00:14
4Maciej Bodnar+00:19
5Florian Vermeersch+00:33
 Km 0 Ha pasado también Mattia Cattaneo por el primer punto cronometrado. Gran tiempo también del italiano, a solo seis segundos de Filippo Ganna. Km 0 TIEMPAZO DE FILIPPO GANNA !!! Ha sido 14 segundos más rápido que Mikkel Bjerg en la primera referencia con un crono de 12' 23'', por tanto todo indica que de mantener este ritmo podría marcar el mejor crono en la recta de meta. Km 32
 Km 0 Mikkel Bjerg cruza ya la línea de meta. El danés, como no, marca el mejor tiempo: 50' 22'' y ese es el crono a batir por el resto de los rivales. Km 0 Y tampoco va a poder Maciej Bodnar con Mikkel Bjerg. Estuvo a cinco segundos del danés en la primera referencia, a 14 en la segunda y ha pasado a 17 en la tercera. Km 0 Se ha hundido bastante Yves Lampaert en el segundo punto cronometrado. El belga, ganador en la crono inaugural de este Tour de Francia en Copenhage, ha bajado hasta la séptima plaza tras ser segundo en la primera referencia. Km 0 Mientras, ya han llegado a la recta de meta los primeros ciclistas. El mejor de momento es Reinardt Van Rensburg, con un tiempo de 53' 54'', aunque esperamos ya la llegada en este punto de Mikkel Bjerg. Km 0 Continúa Mikkel Bjerg marcando los mejores tiempos en cada uno de los puntos intermedios. Ha sido el mejor también de momento en el tercero con un crono de 38' 19'' y no le falta mucho ya para completar el recorrido. Km 22
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Mikkel Bjerg00:25:49
2Maciej Bodnar+00:14
3Kamil Gradek+00:46
4Brent Van Moer+01:11
5Guillaume van Keirsbulck+01:16
 Km 22
 Km 0 Maciej Bodnar supera también en segunda posición la segunda referencia. El polaco ha pasado por este punto a 14 segundos de Mikkel Bjerg, por lo que parece complicado que pueda revertir la situación en el tramo final de esta crono. Km 0 Toma ya la salida Filippo Ganna. Se trata de uno de los grandes candidatos para llevarse la victoria de etapa en esta contrarreloj y es el actual Campeón del Mundo de la disciplina tras imponerse en el pasado Mundial de Brujas, disputado en septiembre de 2021. Km 10
 Km 10
 Km 0 Se ha acercado mucho Maciej Bodnar al tiempo de Mikkel Bjerg en la primera referencia. 12' 42'' ha sido el tiempo del actual campeón de Polonia en esta disciplina, a solo cinco segundos del danés. Km 0 Mikkel Bjerg marca el mejor tiempo también en el segundo punto intermedio con un crono de 25' 49'', casi dos minutos mejor que el siguiente, su compatriota Christopher Juul. Km 10
 Km 0 Tremendo el ritmo de Mikkel Bjerg !!! El danés ya ha conseguido doblar a su compañero de equipo Marc Hirschi antes de haber llegado incluso a la mitad del recorrido. Km 10
Clasificación - Tour de Francia

