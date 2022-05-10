|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Filippo Ganna
|00:12:23
|2
|Mattia Cattaneo
|+00:06
|3
|Mikkel Bjerg
|+00:14
|4
|Maciej Bodnar
|+00:19
|5
|Florian Vermeersch
|+00:33
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Mikkel Bjerg
|00:38:19
|2
|Maciej Bodnar
|+00:17
|3
|Kamil Gradek
|+01:09
|4
|Guillaume van Keirsbulck
|+01:33
|5
|Nils Eekhoff
|+01:59
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Mikkel Bjerg
|00:25:49
|2
|Maciej Bodnar
|+00:14
|3
|Kamil Gradek
|+00:46
|4
|Brent Van Moer
|+01:11
|5
|Guillaume van Keirsbulck
|+01:16
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Mikkel Bjerg
|00:12:37
|2
|Frederik Frison
|+00:37
|3
|Anthony Turgis
|+00:39