Etapa
26 de mayo
Longarone - Tre Cime di Lavaredo
0 Km183Km

Km 182 Se marcha Buitrago en solitario !!! Va a ganar la etapa el colombiano. Km 182 Por detrás nadie se mueve y da la sensación de que Geraint Thomas va a poder mantener la maglia rosa de líder una jornada más. Km 182 ÚLTIMO KILÓMETRO !!! Buitrago tiene a Gee a tiro de piedra... Km 181 Derek Gee ya ha sido segundo en tres etapas en la actual edición del Giro de Italia. Habrá que ver si hoy rompe esa racha con su primera victoria o si Santiago Buitrago le relega de nuevo a la segunda posición. Km 180 Santiago Buitrago no termina de echarle el lazo a Derek Gee y la verdad es que el canadiense parece ir con mucha fuerza camino de la que sería su primera victoria en el Giro de Italia. Km 179 Por detrás siguen sin producirse movimientos y todo indica que no habrá grandes diferencias entre los candidatos al triunfo final en Roma. Todo queda pues pendiente para la exigente contrarreloj individual de mañana. Km 178 Con los 18 puntos que ha sumado Derek Gee en la cima del Passo Tre Croci, se sitúa ya en la segunda plaza de la clasificación de la montaña tras superar a Ben Healy. El canadiense cuenta con 170 puntos y solo tiene por delante a Thibaut Pinot (227 puntos). Km 177 Sale ya Santiago Buitrago en persecución de Derek Gee !!! El colombiano es el máximo favorito para adjudicarse la victoria de etapa en Tre Cime di Lavaredo. Km 175 Se mueve Derek Gee en cabeza de carrera !!! Descomunal la actuación en esta etapa y en todo el Giro en general del ciclista canadiense. Km 169
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Derek Gee18 Puntos
2Santiago Buitrago8 Puntos
3Michael Hepburn6 Puntos
4Magnus Cort4 Puntos
 Km 173 10 KILÓMETROS PARA EL FINAL !!! Falta muy poco para que arranque la ascensión a Tre Cime di Lavaredo. Es un puerto de primera categoría con 7,1 kilómetros de ascensión y un desnivel medio del 7,8%. Km 171 Derek Gee sigue coronando en primera posición en una puerto tras otro y lo hace también en la cima de Passo Tre Croci, de segunda categoría. Km 170 La cabeza de carrera está ya muy cerca de alcanzar la cima del Passo Tre Croci. Posteriormente un pequeño tramo de falso llano para afrontar casi sin solución de continuidad la ascensión final a Tre Cime di Lavaredo. Km 168 Santiago Buitrago, Magnus Cort y Derek Gee han dado alcance a Larry Warbasse e incluso dejan descolgado al estadounidense. Los tres se marchan en solitario !!! Km 167 Tremendo aguacero el que está cayendo en estos momentos. Esto va a provocar que el final sea más duro de lo que ya es de por si teniendo en cuenta solo el recorrido. Km 166 Larry Warbasse está abriendo camino en cabeza de carrera y por detrás reacciona ya Santiago Buitrago viendo que el estadounidense se estaba consiguiendo marchar en solitario. Km 167 Primoz Roglic ha cambiado la bicicleta para afrontar el tramo final de la etapa. El ciclista de Jumbo-Visma se reincorpora de nuevo al grupo de los favoritos. Km 165 Se mueve Larry Warbasse !!! Lo intenta desde lejos el ciclista de AG2R y parece evidente que la escapada ya a llegar en solitario. Cuentan con más de seis minutos de ventaja con respecto a un grupo de los favoritos en el que de momento no sucede nada. Km 163 Los escapados afrontan ya las primeras rampas del Passo Tre Croci. Se trata de un puerto de segunda categoría, con 8 kilómetros de ascensión a un desnivel medio del 7,3% Km 143
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Derek Gee40 Puntos
2Michael Hepburn18 Puntos
3Santiago Buitrago12 Puntos
4Carlos Verona9 Puntos
5Magnus Cort6 Puntos
6Nicolas Prodhomme4 Puntos
7Vadim Pronskiy2 Puntos
8Larry Warbasse1 Puntos
 Km 161 Los integrantes de la escapada se han ido uniendo de nuevo en el tramo de descenso y son 11 los ciclistas que forman en estos momentos el pelotón delantero camino ya de la ascensión al Passo Tre Croci. Km 154 DATO. Derek Gee ha coronado en primera posición dos puertos de primera categoría en la etapa de hoy. Solo Michael Woods ha coronado más veces puertos de esta categoría en las tres ‘Grandes Vueltas’ desde 2018 (tres, dos en la Vuelta a España en 2018 y 2020, y uno en el Tour de Francia en 2021). Km 151 Derek Gee acumula 86 puntos en la etapa de hoy y ya es tercero en la clasificación de la montaña con 152. Por delante solo tiene a Ben Healy (164) y Thibaut Pinot (227). Aunque fuera primero en las dos cotas que hay que subir todavía, podría sumar un máximo de 220, por lo que Pinot tiene asegurada la maglia azzurra ocurra lo que ocurra. Km 149 Tramo de descenso para los ciclistas antes de que afronten las dos últimas subidas del día. Se trata de Passo Tre Croci, de segunda categoría, y la ascensión final a Tre Cime di Lavaredo, de primero. Son dos subidas que se hacen prácticamente enlazadas y sin apenas terreno de descanso. Km 145 Es finalmente Derek Gee el ciclista que corona en primera posición en el Passo Giau y suma otros 40 puntos, por lo que podrá continuar escalando posiciones en la clasificación de la montaña. Si ganara la etapa podría arrebatarle a Tribaut Pinot la maglia azzurra, pero habrá que esperar. Km 144 Ataca Michael Hepburn !!! Parece un movimiento destinado únicamente a coronar en primera posición en el Passo Giau. Km 143 El grupo de cabeza de carrera está muy cerca ya de coronar el Passo Giau. Son cinco los ciclistas que marchan por delante tras la llegada a última hora de Magnus Cort y Michael Hepburn. Km 139 El grupo de los escapados ya se ha fragmentado y Carlos Verona, Santiago Buitrago y Derek Gee transitan en estos momentos en cabeza de carrera. Cuentan con unos 15 segundos de ventaja con respecto a sus perseguidores. Km 137 Se mueve Carlos Verona en el grupo de cabeza de carrera !!! Se lleva a rueda a Santiago Buitrago y Derek Gee de momento. Km 135 Se queda José Joaquín Rojas y deja solo a Carlos Verona, su compañero en el equipo Movistar, en este tramo final de la etapa. Km 133 50 KILÓMETROS PARA EL FINAL !!! Los escapados se encuentran ya a los pies del Passo Giau y lo hacen defendiendo una ventaja de más de siete minutos. Recordemos que se trata de un puerto de primera categoría con 9,8 kilómetros de ascensión a un desnivel medio del 9,3% Km 120 El Passo Giau es una de las subidas míticas del Giro de Italia. La última vez que apareció en la ronda italiana fue en 2021, con Egan Bernal coronando en primera posición. Se trata de un puerto de primea categoría con 9,8 kilómetros de ascensión a un desnivel medio del 9,3% Km 117 Los escapados afrontan ya el vertiginoso descenso del Passo Valparola y una vez lo completen, comenzará la ascensión al Passo Giau, de primera categoría, tercer puerto puntuable de la etapa. Si alguno de los favoritos se decide a atacar desde lejos, ese debería ser el punto. Km 95 Carlos Verona ha sufrido una caída tras impactar con el coche del AG2R. Afortunadamente, el ciclista puede continuar en carrera, aunque marcha con un aparatoso rasguño en la pierna derecha. Km 112
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Derek Gee40 Puntos
2Davide Gabburo18 Puntos
3Mattia Bais12 Puntos
 Km 113 Derek Gee ha cruzado en primera posición en la cima del Passo Valparola, de primera categoría. El canadiense ha sumado 40 puntos y ya suma 112, situándose en el 5º puesto de la clasificación de la montaña. Km 108 Seguimos sin movimientos en el grupo de los favoritos. Continúa el equipo INEOS Grenadiers marcando la pauta, aunque el ritmo no es ni mucho menos exigente. Es verdad que deben ser otros equipos, esencialmente el Jumbo-Visma de Roglic y el UAE Team Emirates de Almeida, los que tienen la responsabilidad de endurecer la carrera. Km 100 El grupo de cabeza de carrera llega ya a los 100 kilómetros de etapa justo cuando comienza la ascensión al Passo Valparola. Se trata de una cima de primera categoría, con 13,9 kilómetros de ascensión a un desnivel medio del 5,8% Km 95 Veljko Stojnic, uno de los integrantes del grupo de los escapados, ha perdido contacto y habrá que ver si consigue recuperar en los próximos minutos. Km 92 Los 15 escapados aumentan la renta con respecto al pelotón. Por detrás el ritmo no es en estos momentos demasiado exigente y no es decartable que la fuga termine triunfando un día más, tal y como ha sido la tónica habitual en este Giro de Italia. Km 87
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Davide Gabburo18 Puntos
2Mattia Bais8 Puntos
3Derek Gee6 Puntos
 Km 88 Davide Gabburo ha cruzado en primer lugar en la cima del Passo Campolongo, la primera dificultad montañosa de esta 19ª etapa de la ronda italiana. Ninguno de los escapados tiene aspiraciones de cara a la clasificación de la montaña. Km 85 100 KILÓMETROS PARA EL FINAL !!! Comienza la ascensión del Passo Campolongo, de segunda categoría. Son 4 kilómetros de ascensión a un desnivel medio del 7% Km 81 Derek Gee, que forma parte de la escapada, sumó ocho puntos en el sprint intermedio de Caprile. De este modo se acerca sensiblemente a Jonathan Milan en la clasificación de la regularidad. No obstante, el italiano maneja una ventaja de 67 puntos que parecen suficientes como para proclamarse vencedor de este ranking el próximo domingo en Roma. Km 78 Como ya hemos comentado, el mejor ubicado en la clasificación general del grupo de los escapados es Santiago Buitrago. El ciclista colombiano comenzó la etapa en la 17ª posición a 12' 02'' de Geraint Thomas. Km 76 OTRO ATAQUE DE BEN HEALY !!! No se rinde el ciclista de Education First, pero Thibaut Pinot sigue muy atento y el actual líder de la montaña se ha pegado de nuevo a él como una lapa. Km 69 El grupo de Rojas y Verona logra enlazar finalmente con la cabeza de carrera, mientras que la cosa se anima también por atrás y Thibaut Pinot se une a Ben Healy. Una vez que el francés le ha dado caza, parece que el irlandés no tendrá ya ganas de continuar con la aventura. Km 67 ATACA BEN HEALY !!! El irlandés quiere tratar de rcuperar el jersey de líder de la montaña que perdió en la etapa de ayer y habrá que ver que recorrido tiene este movimiento. Km 65 Un total de 12 ciclistas forman la escapada. Por detrás, hay uno de tres corredores que tratan de enlazar, formado por Mattia Bais y dos españoles: José Joaquín Rojas y Carlos Verona. Habrá que ver si consiguen darles caza antes de que comience la primera ascensión de la jornada. Km 64
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Veljko Stojnic12 Puntos
2Derek Gee8 Puntos
3Davide Gabburo6 Puntos
4Santiago Buitrago5 Puntos
5Vadim Pronskiy4 Puntos
 Km 57 Santiago Buitrago ha logrado contactar con el grupo de cabeza de carrera. Ojo porque el cicllista colombiano marcha solo a 12' 02'' de la maglia rosa, por lo que este movimiento puede generar mucha presión ya en el INEOS Grenadiers, la formación de Geraint Thomas. Km 54 Parece que se produce ya el parón en el pelotón, por lo que los nueve ciclistas que se han metido en el corte pueden resprar de momento tranquilos. Parece que podrán afrontar en solitario la primera ascensión de la jornada al Passo Campolongo. Km 50 50 KILÓMETROS DE ETAPA !!! Hasta nueve ciclistas en estos momentos en cabeza de carrera, pero es que se siguen produciendo ataques e intentos en la zona de delantera del pelotón. Hay equipos que quieren formar parte de la fuga y, al no conseguirlo hasta ahora, no se muestran demasiado conformes con la actual situación. Km 46 Antes de que comience la ascensión a Passo Campolongo, la primera ascensión del día, los participantes tendrán que superar el sprint intermedio de Caprile. Si no se termina de confirmar la fuga, Jonathan Milan, actual líder de la regularidad, podría tener opciones incluso de reforzar esa primera posición en este punto. Km 38 Se suma Magnus Cort también a la cabeza de carrera y son ahora cinco los ciclistas que marchan en cabeza de carrera. pero puede que el danés no sea el último y es probable que se puedan seguir sumando integrantes. Km 35 Derek Gee y Alex Baudin han conseguido enlazar con Larry Warbasse y Veljko Stojnic en cabeza de carrera. Los cuatro cuentan con apenas 15 segundos de ventaja con respecto al pelotón. Km 28 Larry Warbasse y Veljko Stojnic siguen ajeno a la tormenta que se está produciendo por detrás, con ataques y contraataques continuos, aunque su ventaja con respecto al grupo de los favoritos sigue siendo tremendamente precaria. Km 24 Siguen los movimientos en la zona delantera del pelotón. No hay descanso y el ritmo está siendo frenético. De seguir así, esta etapa se va a hacer durísima. Km 20 Laurenz Rex ya ha sido neutralizado por el grupo principal, mientras que Larry Warbasse y Veljko Stojnic apenas cuentan con 20 segundos de ventaja. No está claro ni mucho menos que esta sea la estructura de la carrera con la que se llegue a la primera ascensión de la jornada. Km 17 El terreno en esta primera parte del recorrido pica constantemente hacia arriba, aunque no es excesivamente incómodo para los ciclistas. El primer puerto que se suba es el Passo Campolongo, de segunda categoría, y se corona en el kilómetro 87. Km 11 Salta Laurenz Rex !!! El ciclista de Intermaché-Circus-Wanty tratará de enlazar con los dos corredores que marchan por delante. Km 9 Tal y como ocurriera ayer, el ritmo de inicio es bastante alto y va a costar que se pueda formar la escapada del día. Hay mucha lucha entre los equipos, aunque vemos como finalmente Larry Warbasse y Veljko Stojnic han conseguido abrir hueco en cabeza de carrera. Km 5 Larry Warbasse y Veljko Stojnic han conseguido tomar unos metros de ventaja, aunque apenas cuentan con diez segundos con respecto al pelotón y no es muy probable que puedan prosperar en las actuales circunstancias. Km 3 Tira a bloque el equipo EOLO-Kometa. Es la forma de asegurar que alguno de los ciclistas de la formación italiana se meta en la primera fuga del día. Km 1 COMIENZA LA 19ª ETAPA !!! Se prevén ataques desde el comienzo. Veremos !!! Km 0 La clasificación de la regularidad está ya prácticamente vista para sentencia con Jonathan Milan como sólido líder con 215 puntos, 75 más que Derek Gee. Km 0 Pinot podría ser el quinto ciclista francés que logre ganar la clasificación de la montaña en la historia del Giro de Italia tras Louison Bobet (1951), Raphaël Géminiani (1952 y 1957), Laurent Fignon (1984) y Geoffrey Bouchard (2021). Km 0 Esto en lo que respecta a la clasificación general. La que se resolverá hoy es la de la montaña con una enorme cantidad de puntos en juego. En la jornada de ayer, Thibaut Pinot se hizo por tercera vez en la actual edición del Giro de Italia con la maglia azzurra de líder. El francés cuenta con 227 puntos, 63 más que Ben Healy y 83 con respecto a Davide Bais. Km 0 En la etapa de ayer asistimos a una mejor versión de Primoz Roglic, mientras que fue Joao Almeida el que sufrió en los últimos compases de la etapa y, de hecho, terminó perdiendo 21 segundos con respecto a los otros dos favoritos y entregó al esloveno la segunda posición en la clasificación general. Km 0 Así las cosas, Geraint Thomas continúa ostentando la maglia rosa de líder en el comienzo de esta antepenúltima etapa del Giro de Italia. El británico cuenta con 29 segundos de ventaja con respecto a Primoz Roglic y 39 sobre Joao Almeida. Km 0 Hoy se disputa la etapa reina, en la que se decide todo a falta solo de la contrarreloj individual de mañana. Y desde luego el recorrido acompaña porque es durísimo y de la máxima exigencia con cinco cotas puntuables, dos de segunda y tres de primera, incluyendo la ascensión final a Tre Cime di Lavaredo. Km 0 Buenos días !!! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión en directo de la 19ª etapa del Giro de Italia con recorrido de 183 kilómetros Longarone y Tre Cime di Lavaredo. ¿Preparados? Comenzamos...

Clasificación - Giro de Italia

PosCiclistas
Tiempo/Puntos
1
76:25:51
2
+00:00:29
3
+00:00:39
4
+00:03:39
5
+00:03:51
6
+00:04:27
7
+00:04:43
8
+00:04:47
9
+00:04:53
10
+00:05:52
1
04:25:12
2
+00:00:00
3
+00:00:50
4
+00:01:03
5
+00:01:24
6
+00:01:24
7
+00:01:56
8
+00:01:56
9
+00:02:17
10
+00:02:32