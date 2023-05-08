|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Derek Gee
|18 Puntos
|2
|Santiago Buitrago
|8 Puntos
|3
|Michael Hepburn
|6 Puntos
|4
|Magnus Cort
|4 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Derek Gee
|40 Puntos
|2
|Michael Hepburn
|18 Puntos
|3
|Santiago Buitrago
|12 Puntos
|4
|Carlos Verona
|9 Puntos
|5
|Magnus Cort
|6 Puntos
|6
|Nicolas Prodhomme
|4 Puntos
|7
|Vadim Pronskiy
|2 Puntos
|8
|Larry Warbasse
|1 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Derek Gee
|40 Puntos
|2
|Davide Gabburo
|18 Puntos
|3
|Mattia Bais
|12 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Davide Gabburo
|18 Puntos
|2
|Mattia Bais
|8 Puntos
|3
|Derek Gee
|6 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Veljko Stojnic
|12 Puntos
|2
|Derek Gee
|8 Puntos
|3
|Davide Gabburo
|6 Puntos
|4
|Santiago Buitrago
|5 Puntos
|5
|Vadim Pronskiy
|4 Puntos