Buscan a un agresor sexual en Tenerife

Does this man look familiar? We've released this e-fit following allegation of sexual assault in Tenerife on 19/6.

He's described as black, in 40s, 5ft9, muscular+black ink tattoo on neck. Offence reported once victim returned home. Call 101 w/info.https://t.co/Xe250UZVPy pic.twitter.com/6gdgfbtHTN