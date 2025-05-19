Canarias7 - Noticias de última hora en Canarias

El agresor en el aeropuerto recibió cinco disparos: vea aquí el video
Rafael Bello del Castillo

Rafael Bello del Castillo

Lunes, 19 de mayo 2025, 00:07

EL SEÑOR DON

Rafael Bello del Castillo

QUE FALLECIÓ EL DÍA 14 DE MAYO DE 2025, A LOS 56 AÑOS DE EDAD, DESPUÉS DE RECIBIR LOS SANTOS SACRAMENTOS Y LA BENDICIÓN APOSTÓLICA

SU FAMILIA

Ruega una oración por su eterno descanso y se sirvan asistir a la MISA FUNERAL, que tendrá lugar en la Parroquia de San José y San Juan Evangelista (Calle Real de Coello, 14. Monte Lentiscal), A LAS 19:00 HORAS, DE MAÑANA DÍA 20 DE MAYO DE 2025; favor por el cual les quedarán profundamente agradecidos

Santa Brígida, a 19 de mayo de 2025

