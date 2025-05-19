Rafael Bello del Castillo

Secciones
Servicios
Destacamos
Lunes, 19 de mayo 2025, 00:07
EL SEÑOR DON
QUE FALLECIÓ EL DÍA 14 DE MAYO DE 2025, A LOS 56 AÑOS DE EDAD, DESPUÉS DE RECIBIR LOS SANTOS SACRAMENTOS Y LA BENDICIÓN APOSTÓLICA
Ruega una oración por su eterno descanso y se sirvan asistir a la MISA FUNERAL, que tendrá lugar en la Parroquia de San José y San Juan Evangelista (Calle Real de Coello, 14. Monte Lentiscal), A LAS 19:00 HORAS, DE MAÑANA DÍA 20 DE MAYO DE 2025; favor por el cual les quedarán profundamente agradecidos
Santa Brígida, a 19 de mayo de 2025
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.