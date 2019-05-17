Los huevos rotos nacieron en Canarias

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Serve these huevos rotos (broken eggs) for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Variations of this hearty fried egg-and-potato dish can be found throughout Spain, including the Canary Islands, where it’s said to have originated. There’s always a runny egg, but whether it sits atop fried potato rounds, French fries or crunchy chips varies by region and personal preference. Click the link in our profile for the recipe, or tap the save button to have it for later. @juliagartland photographed this delish dish for @nytcooking.