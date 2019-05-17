Los huevos rotos nacieron en Canarias

«Servir estos huevos rotos para el desayuno, el almuerzo o la cena. Se pueden encontrar variaciones de este delicioso plato de huevo y papas fritas en toda España, incluidas las Islas Canarias, donde se dice que se originó». Esta recomendación no viene de cualquier lado, sino de uno de los medios más influyentes del mundo. ¿Vienen los huevos rotos de Canarias?
Serve these huevos rotos (broken eggs) for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Variations of this hearty fried egg-and-potato dish can be found throughout Spain, including the Canary Islands, where it's said to have originated. There's always a runny egg, but whether it sits atop fried potato rounds, French fries or crunchy chips varies by region and personal preference.