Según The New York Times

Los huevos rotos nacieron en Canarias

    Huevos rotos con jamón.
17/05/2019

Con chorizo, con chistorras, con morcilla, con gulas, con jamón... las combinaciones son casi infinitas, y el plato siempre lo veremos presente en la carta de cualquier taberna digna de ser visitada. El prestigioso medio norteamericano The New York Times, recomienda este «delicioso plato de las Islas Canarias, donde dicen que se originó».

«Servir estos huevos rotos para el desayuno, el almuerzo o la cena. Se pueden encontrar variaciones de este delicioso plato de huevo y papas fritas en toda España, incluidas las Islas Canarias, donde se dice que se originó». Esta recomendación no viene de cualquier lado, sino de uno de los medios más influyentes del mundo. ¿Vienen los huevos rotos de Canarias?