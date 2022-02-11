1 Celestino Vietti
00:01:59.082
2 Tony Arbolino
+00:00:00.112
3 Sam Lowes
+00:00:00.144
4 Filip Salac
+00:00:00.205
5 Ai Ogura
+00:00:00.220
6 Augusto Fernández
+00:00:00.257
7 Jake Dixon
+00:00:00.275
8 Fermín Aldeguer
+00:00:00.277
9 Arón Canet
+00:00:00.398
10 Pedro Acosta
+00:00:00.446
11 Cameron Beaubier
+00:00:00.469
12 Jorge Navarro
+00:00:00.544
13 Marcel Schrotter
+00:00:00.588
14 Joe Roberts
+00:00:00.589
15 Albert Arenas Ovejero
+00:00:00.697
16 Barry Baltus
+00:00:00.751
17 Bo Bendsneyder
+00:00:00.889
18 Somkiat Chantra
+00:00:01.131
19 Simone Corsi
+00:00:00.981
20 Lorenzo Dalla Porta
+00:00:01.069
21 Marcos Ramírez
+00:00:01.069
22 Jeremy Alcoba
+00:00:01.188
23 Gabriel Rodrigo
+00:00:01.460
24 Manuel González
+00:00:01.469
25 Alessandro Zaccone
+00:00:01.875
26 Keminth Kubo
+00:00:01.951
27 Romano Fenati
+00:00:02.055
28 Sean Dylan Kelly
+00:00:02.119
29 Zonta van den Goorbergh
+00:00:02.245
30 Niccolo Antonelli
+00:00:02.792