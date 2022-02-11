Gran Premio de Qatar

Celestino Vietti

1 Celestino Vietti

00:01:59.082

Tony Arbolino

2 Tony Arbolino

+00:00:00.112

Sam Lowes

3 Sam Lowes

+00:00:00.144

Filip Salac

4 Filip Salac

+00:00:00.205

Ai Ogura

5 Ai Ogura

+00:00:00.220

Augusto Fernández

6 Augusto Fernández

+00:00:00.257

Jake Dixon

7 Jake Dixon

+00:00:00.275

Fermín Aldeguer

8 Fermín Aldeguer

+00:00:00.277

Arón Canet

9 Arón Canet

+00:00:00.398

Pedro Acosta

10 Pedro Acosta

+00:00:00.446

Cameron Beaubier

11 Cameron Beaubier

+00:00:00.469

Jorge Navarro

12 Jorge Navarro

+00:00:00.544

Marcel Schrotter

13 Marcel Schrotter

+00:00:00.588

Joe Roberts

14 Joe Roberts

+00:00:00.589

Albert Arenas Ovejero

15 Albert Arenas Ovejero

+00:00:00.697

Barry Baltus

16 Barry Baltus

+00:00:00.751

Bo Bendsneyder

17 Bo Bendsneyder

+00:00:00.889

Somkiat Chantra

18 Somkiat Chantra

+00:00:01.131

Simone Corsi

19 Simone Corsi

+00:00:00.981

Lorenzo Dalla Porta

20 Lorenzo Dalla Porta

+00:00:01.069

Marcos Ramírez

21 Marcos Ramírez

+00:00:01.069

Jeremy Alcoba

22 Jeremy Alcoba

+00:00:01.188

Gabriel Rodrigo

23 Gabriel Rodrigo

+00:00:01.460

Manuel González

24 Manuel González

+00:00:01.469

Alessandro Zaccone

25 Alessandro Zaccone

+00:00:01.875

Keminth Kubo

26 Keminth Kubo

+00:00:01.951

Romano Fenati

27 Romano Fenati

+00:00:02.055

Sean Dylan Kelly

28 Sean Dylan Kelly

+00:00:02.119

Zonta van den Goorbergh

29 Zonta van den Goorbergh

+00:00:02.245

Niccolo Antonelli

30 Niccolo Antonelli

+00:00:02.792

  Aún tenemos muy presente la exhibición que ofreció Pedro Acosta en este mismo escenario en su debut en Moto3. Ese día salió desde el pit line y, tras una memorable remontada, fue capaz de llevarse la victoria en una de esas carreras para la historia.   En la categoría intermedia, pilotos como Sam Lowes o Arón Canet tratarán de imponer su veteranía, aunque a esta disciplina llega un Pedro Acosta con intención de derribar la puerta tal y como hizo el año pasado en su debut en Moto3, conquistando el campeonato en su primer intento.   Después de la victoria de Andrea Migno en Moto3, en la primera carrera de la temporada, ponemos ya el foco en todo lo que pueda suceder dentro de unos instantes en la categoría intermedia.   Buenas tardes !!! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión en directo de la carrera de Moto2 del Gran Premio de Catar. ¿Preparados? Comenzamos…

PosPilotos
Tiempo
1Jorge Martin
2Enea Bastianini
+0:00:00.000
3Marc Márquez
+0:00:00.000
4Jack Miller
+0:00:00.000
5Aleix Espargaró
+0:00:00.000
6Pol Espargaró
+0:00:00.000
7Brad Binder
+0:00:00.000
8Joan Mir Mayrata
+0:00:00.000
9Francesco Bagnaia
+0:00:00.000
10Alex Rins
+0:00:00.000
11Fabio Quartararo
+0:00:00.000
12Franco Morbidelli
+0:00:00.000
13Johann Zarco
+0:00:00.000
14Miguel Oliveira
+0:00:00.000
15Marco Bezzecchi
+0:00:00.000
16Takaaki Nakagami
+0:00:00.000
17Luca Marini
+0:00:00.000
18Álex Márquez
+0:00:00.000
19Maverick Viñales
+0:00:00.000
20Andrea Dovizioso
+0:00:00.000
21Fabio Di Giannantonio
+0:00:00.000
22Remy Gardner
+0:00:00.000
23Raúl Fernández
+0:00:00.000
24Darryn Binder
+0:00:00.000
1Jorge Martin
00:01:53.011
2Enea Bastianini
00:01:53.158
3Marc Márquez
00:01:53.283
4Jack Miller
00:01:53.298
5Aleix Espargaró
00:01:53.319
6Pol Espargaró
00:01:53.346
7Brad Binder
00:01:53.350
8Joan Mir Mayrata
00:01:53.407
9Francesco Bagnaia
00:01:53.411
10Alex Rins
00:01:53.481
11Fabio Quartararo
00:01:53.635
12Franco Morbidelli
00:01:53.982
13Johann Zarco
00:01:53.780
14Miguel Oliveira
00:01:53.819
15Marco Bezzecchi
00:01:53.915
16Takaaki Nakagami
00:01:54.038
17Luca Marini
00:01:54.222
18Álex Márquez
00:01:54.224
19Maverick Viñales
00:01:54.228
20Andrea Dovizioso
00:01:54.244
21Fabio Di Giannantonio
00:01:54.276
22Remy Gardner
00:01:54.378
23Raúl Fernández
00:01:54.889
24Darryn Binder
00:01:56.011
1Enea Bastianini
00:01:53.790
2Pol Espargaró
+00:00:00.013
3Francesco Bagnaia
+00:00:00.065
4Fabio Quartararo
+00:00:00.149
5Brad Binder
+00:00:00.221
6Johann Zarco
+00:00:00.315
7Miguel Oliveira
+00:00:00.614
8Joan Mir Mayrata
+00:00:00.786
9Jorge Martin
+00:00:00.829
10Maverick Viñales
+00:00:00.868
11Alex Rins
+00:00:01.008
12Luca Marini
+00:00:01.025
13Fabio Di Giannantonio
+00:00:01.112
14Aleix Espargaró
+00:00:01.226
15Marc Márquez
+00:00:01.307
16Remy Gardner
+00:00:01.326
17Takaaki Nakagami
+00:00:01.364
18Marco Bezzecchi
+00:00:01.401
19Andrea Dovizioso
+00:00:01.403
20Jack Miller
+00:00:01.536
21Darryn Binder
+00:00:01.593
22Álex Márquez
+00:00:01.612
23Franco Morbidelli
+00:00:01.641
24Raúl Fernández
+00:00:01.900
1Alex Rins
00:01:53.432
2Marc Márquez
+00:00:00.035
3Joan Mir Mayrata
+00:00:00.147
4Jorge Martin
+00:00:00.220
5Franco Morbidelli
+00:00:00.413
6Jack Miller
+00:00:00.438
7Aleix Espargaró
+00:00:00.454
8Fabio Quartararo
+00:00:00.474
9Pol Espargaró
+00:00:00.531
10Francesco Bagnaia
+00:00:00.539
11Enea Bastianini
+00:00:00.581
12Takaaki Nakagami
+00:00:00.606
13Miguel Oliveira
+00:00:00.621
14Andrea Dovizioso
+00:00:00.721
15Brad Binder
+00:00:00.815
16Álex Márquez
+00:00:01.043
17Maverick Viñales
+00:00:01.092
18Johann Zarco
+00:00:01.133
19Raúl Fernández
+00:00:01.452
20Marco Bezzecchi
+00:00:01.468
21Remy Gardner
+00:00:01.497
22Fabio Di Giannantonio
+00:00:01.939
23Luca Marini
+00:00:02.343
24Darryn Binder
+00:00:02.483
1Brad Binder
00:01:54.851
2Takaaki Nakagami
+00:00:00.056
3Alex Rins
+00:00:00.127
4Pol Espargaró
+00:00:00.275
5Marc Márquez
+00:00:00.286
6Franco Morbidelli
+00:00:00.443
7Joan Mir Mayrata
+00:00:00.520
8Aleix Espargaró
+00:00:00.527
9Álex Márquez
+00:00:00.534
10Miguel Oliveira
+00:00:00.619
11Fabio Quartararo
+00:00:00.749
12Jorge Martin
+00:00:00.837
13Jack Miller
+00:00:00.894
14Enea Bastianini
+00:00:00.917
15Maverick Viñales
+00:00:00.964
16Andrea Dovizioso
+00:00:01.044
17Johann Zarco
+00:00:01.109
18Francesco Bagnaia
+00:00:01.261
19Remy Gardner
+00:00:01.411
20Luca Marini
+00:00:01.689
21Raúl Fernández
+00:00:01.809
22Fabio Di Giannantonio
+00:00:01.902
23Darryn Binder
+00:00:02.496
24Marco Bezzecchi
+00:00:02.579
PosPilotos
Tiempo
1Celestino Vietti
2Tony Arbolino
+0:00:00.000
3Sam Lowes
+0:00:00.000
4Filip Salac
+0:00:00.000
5Ai Ogura
+0:00:00.000
6Augusto Fernández
+0:00:00.000
7Jake Dixon
+0:00:00.000
8Fermín Aldeguer
+0:00:00.000
9Arón Canet
+0:00:00.000
10Pedro Acosta
+0:00:00.000
11Cameron Beaubier
+0:00:00.000
12Jorge Navarro
+0:00:00.000
13Marcel Schrotter
+0:00:00.000
14Joe Roberts
+0:00:00.000
15Albert Arenas Ovejero
+0:00:00.000
16Barry Baltus
+0:00:00.000
17Bo Bendsneyder
+0:00:00.000
18Somkiat Chantra
+0:00:00.000
19Simone Corsi
+0:00:00.000
20Lorenzo Dalla Porta
+0:00:00.000
21Marcos Ramírez
+0:00:00.000
22Jeremy Alcoba
+0:00:00.000
23Gabriel Rodrigo
+0:00:00.000
24Manuel González
+0:00:00.000
25Alessandro Zaccone
+0:00:00.000
26Keminth Kubo
+0:00:00.000
27Romano Fenati
+0:00:00.000
28Sean Dylan Kelly
+0:00:00.000
29Zonta van den Goorbergh
+0:00:00.000
30Niccolo Antonelli
+0:00:00.000
1Celestino Vietti
00:01:59.082
2Tony Arbolino
00:01:59.194
3Sam Lowes
00:01:59.226
4Filip Salac
00:01:59.287
5Ai Ogura
00:01:59.302
6Augusto Fernández
00:01:59.339
7Jake Dixon
00:01:59.357
8Fermín Aldeguer
00:01:59.359
9Arón Canet
00:01:59.480
10Pedro Acosta
00:01:59.528
11Cameron Beaubier
00:01:59.551
12Jorge Navarro
00:01:59.626
13Marcel Schrotter
00:01:59.670
14Joe Roberts
00:01:59.671
15Albert Arenas Ovejero
00:01:59.779
16Barry Baltus
00:01:59.833
17Bo Bendsneyder
00:01:59.971
18Somkiat Chantra
00:02:00.213
19Simone Corsi
00:02:00.063
20Lorenzo Dalla Porta
00:02:00.151
21Marcos Ramírez
00:02:00.151
22Jeremy Alcoba
00:02:00.270
23Gabriel Rodrigo
00:02:00.542
24Manuel González
00:02:00.551
25Alessandro Zaccone
00:02:00.957
26Keminth Kubo
00:02:01.033
27Romano Fenati
00:02:01.137
28Sean Dylan Kelly
00:02:01.201
29Zonta van den Goorbergh
00:02:01.327
30Niccolo Antonelli
00:02:01.874
1Sam Lowes
00:01:59.594
2Augusto Fernández
+00:00:00.084
3Pedro Acosta
+00:00:00.148
4Arón Canet
+00:00:00.424
5Joe Roberts
+00:00:00.467
6Jorge Navarro
+00:00:00.545
7Albert Arenas Ovejero
+00:00:00.580
8Somkiat Chantra
+00:00:00.601
9Jake Dixon
+00:00:00.612
10Tony Arbolino
+00:00:00.636
11Celestino Vietti
+00:00:00.714
12Cameron Beaubier
+00:00:00.806
13Manuel González
+00:00:00.822
14Ai Ogura
+00:00:00.824
15Fermín Aldeguer
+00:00:00.915
16Marcel Schrotter
+00:00:00.918
17Jeremy Alcoba
+00:00:00.951
18Barry Baltus
+00:00:01.031
19Gabriel Rodrigo
+00:00:01.347
20Filip Salac
+00:00:01.357
21Romano Fenati
+00:00:01.400
22Zonta van den Goorbergh
+00:00:01.414
23Marcos Ramírez
+00:00:01.529
24Lorenzo Dalla Porta
+00:00:01.540
25Simone Corsi
+00:00:01.548
26Bo Bendsneyder
+00:00:01.590
27Alessandro Zaccone
+00:00:01.921
28Keminth Kubo
+00:00:02.397
29Niccolo Antonelli
+00:00:02.743
30Sean Dylan Kelly
+00:00:02.773
1Augusto Fernández
00:01:59.112
2Pedro Acosta
+00:00:00.160
3Marcel Schrotter
+00:00:00.164
4Celestino Vietti
+00:00:00.437
5Arón Canet
+00:00:00.444
6Ai Ogura
+00:00:00.547
7Filip Salac
+00:00:00.554
8Somkiat Chantra
+00:00:00.590
9Cameron Beaubier
+00:00:00.593
10Jake Dixon
+00:00:00.650
11Tony Arbolino
+00:00:00.708
12Sam Lowes
+00:00:00.770
13Albert Arenas Ovejero
+00:00:01.051
14Manuel González
+00:00:01.052
15Fermín Aldeguer
+00:00:01.074
16Jorge Navarro
+00:00:01.129
17Joe Roberts
+00:00:01.159
18Marcos Ramírez
+00:00:01.343
19Jeremy Alcoba
+00:00:01.612
20Barry Baltus
+00:00:01.760
21Bo Bendsneyder
+00:00:01.769
22Gabriel Rodrigo
+00:00:01.807
23Romano Fenati
+00:00:01.808
24Lorenzo Dalla Porta
+00:00:01.846
25Alessandro Zaccone
+00:00:01.929
26Simone Corsi
+00:00:02.379
27Keminth Kubo
+00:00:02.635
28Niccolo Antonelli
+00:00:02.918
29Sean Dylan Kelly
+00:00:02.966
30Zonta van den Goorbergh
+00:00:03.301
1Augusto Fernández
00:02:00.290
2Jake Dixon
+00:00:00.138
3Celestino Vietti
+00:00:00.195
4Fermín Aldeguer
+00:00:00.393
5Arón Canet
+00:00:00.503
6Pedro Acosta
+00:00:00.550
7Jorge Navarro
+00:00:00.718
8Ai Ogura
+00:00:00.720
9Tony Arbolino
+00:00:00.750
10Sam Lowes
+00:00:00.752
11Cameron Beaubier
+00:00:00.759
12Marcel Schrotter
+00:00:00.785
13Somkiat Chantra
+00:00:00.796
14Manuel González
+00:00:00.943
15Joe Roberts
+00:00:01.210
16Barry Baltus
+00:00:01.335
17Romano Fenati
+00:00:01.359
18Albert Arenas Ovejero
+00:00:01.393
19Marcos Ramírez
+00:00:01.393
20Jeremy Alcoba
+00:00:01.755
21Gabriel Rodrigo
+00:00:01.778
22Filip Salac
+00:00:01.915
23Simone Corsi
+00:00:02.095
24Lorenzo Dalla Porta
+00:00:02.144
25Bo Bendsneyder
+00:00:02.374
26Niccolo Antonelli
+00:00:02.511
27Keminth Kubo
+00:00:02.695
28Zonta van den Goorbergh
+00:00:03.190
29Alessandro Zaccone
+00:00:03.439
30Sean Dylan Kelly
+00:00:03.992
PosPilotos
Tiempo
1Andrea Migno
2Sergio García
+0:00:00.037
3Kaito Toba
+0:00:00.573
4Deniz Öncü
+0:00:00.594
5John McPhee
+0:00:01.064
6Diogo Moreira
+0:00:01.481
7Dennis Foggia
+0:00:01.951
8Izan Guevara Bonnin
+0:00:02.545
9Ryusei Yamanaka
+0:00:02.742
10Xavier Artigas
+0:00:06.055
11Iván Ortola
+0:00:06.080
12Riccardo Rossi
+0:00:12.933
13Stefano Nepa
+0:00:12.974
14Adrián Fernández
+0:00:12.989
15Daniel Holgado
+0:00:12.999
16Joel Kelso
+0:00:13.084
17Matteo Bertelle
+0:00:29.098
18Elia Bartolini
+0:00:29.128
19Mario Suryo Aji
+0:00:29.497
20Ana Carrasco
+0:00:43.108
21Gerard Riu Male
+0:00:47.964
22Joshua Whatley
+0:00:48.272
23Ayumu Sasaki
Retirado
24Jaume Masia
Retirado
25Alberto Surra
Retirado
26Scott Ogden
Retirado
27Carlos Tatay
Retirado
28Tatsuki Suzuki
Retirado
29Lorenzo Fellon
Retirado
30Carlos Tatay
Retirado
1Izan Guevara Bonnin
00:02:04.811
2Ayumu Sasaki
00:02:04.896
3Jaume Masia
00:02:05.023
4Andrea Migno
00:02:05.174
5Dennis Foggia
00:02:05.189
6Ryusei Yamanaka
00:02:05.536
7John McPhee
00:02:05.549
8Sergio García
00:02:05.658
9Tatsuki Suzuki
00:02:05.683
10Iván Ortola
00:02:05.763
11Carlos Tatay
00:02:05.900
12Deniz Öncü
00:02:06.173
13Xavier Artigas
00:02:06.384
14Kaito Toba
00:02:06.400
15Daniel Holgado
00:02:06.445
16Riccardo Rossi
00:02:06.631
17Joel Kelso
00:02:06.720
18Matteo Bertelle
00:02:10.067
19Stefano Nepa
00:02:06.391
20Scott Ogden
00:02:06.394
21Diogo Moreira
00:02:06.705
22Alberto Surra
00:02:06.907
23Adrián Fernández
00:02:06.997
24Lorenzo Fellon
00:02:07.075
25Mario Suryo Aji
00:02:07.889
26Ana Carrasco
00:02:08.013
27Elia Bartolini
00:02:08.270
28Gerard Riu Male
00:02:08.779
29Joshua Whatley
00:02:09.679
1Dennis Foggia
00:02:05.370
2Andrea Migno
+00:00:00.153
3Kaito Toba
+00:00:00.156
4Carlos Tatay
+00:00:00.572
5Joel Kelso
+00:00:00.889
6Izan Guevara Bonnin
+00:00:00.965
7Sergio García
+00:00:00.992
8Iván Ortola
+00:00:01.194
9Ayumu Sasaki
+00:00:01.406
10Daniel Holgado
+00:00:01.439
11Tatsuki Suzuki
+00:00:01.440
12Adrián Fernández
+00:00:01.465
13John McPhee
+00:00:01.670
14Diogo Moreira
+00:00:01.809
15Matteo Bertelle
+00:00:01.822
16Deniz Öncü
+00:00:01.898
17Stefano Nepa
+00:00:01.993
18Riccardo Rossi
+00:00:02.016
19Alberto Surra
+00:00:02.189
20Jaume Masia
+00:00:02.274
21Elia Bartolini
+00:00:02.482
22Scott Ogden
+00:00:02.507
23Mario Suryo Aji
+00:00:02.510
24Lorenzo Fellon
+00:00:02.684
25Ana Carrasco
+00:00:02.693
26Xavier Artigas
+00:00:02.732
27Ryusei Yamanaka
+00:00:02.823
28Joshua Whatley
+00:00:03.378
29Gerard Riu Male
+00:00:03.771
1Izan Guevara Bonnin
00:02:04.920
2John McPhee
+00:00:00.424
3Tatsuki Suzuki
+00:00:00.525
4Sergio García
+00:00:00.583
5Andrea Migno
+00:00:00.587
6Jaume Masia
+00:00:00.654
7Carlos Tatay
+00:00:00.692
8Dennis Foggia
+00:00:00.793
9Xavier Artigas
+00:00:00.861
10Riccardo Rossi
+00:00:00.910
11Kaito Toba
+00:00:01.075
12Ryusei Yamanaka
+00:00:01.137
13Joel Kelso
+00:00:01.235
14Deniz Öncü
+00:00:01.279
15Daniel Holgado
+00:00:01.280
16Adrián Fernández
+00:00:01.350
17Lorenzo Fellon
+00:00:01.371
18Stefano Nepa
+00:00:01.706
19Alberto Surra
+00:00:01.731
20Scott Ogden
+00:00:01.777
21Iván Ortola
+00:00:01.778
22Ayumu Sasaki
+00:00:02.192
23Mario Suryo Aji
+00:00:02.229
24Diogo Moreira
+00:00:02.335
25Matteo Bertelle
+00:00:02.479
26Elia Bartolini
+00:00:02.566
27Gerard Riu Male
+00:00:03.695
28Ana Carrasco
+00:00:03.929
29Joshua Whatley
+00:00:04.003
1Dennis Foggia
00:02:05.414
2Andrea Migno
+00:00:00.970
3Carlos Tatay
+00:00:01.140
4Tatsuki Suzuki
+00:00:01.406
5Riccardo Rossi
+00:00:01.498
6Alberto Surra
+00:00:01.607
7Lorenzo Fellon
+00:00:01.679
8Jaume Masia
+00:00:01.685
9Daniel Holgado
+00:00:01.706
10Kaito Toba
+00:00:01.843
11Xavier Artigas
+00:00:01.844
12Ryusei Yamanaka
+00:00:02.085
13Stefano Nepa
+00:00:02.120
14John McPhee
+00:00:02.186
15Deniz Öncü
+00:00:02.225
16Izan Guevara Bonnin
+00:00:02.248
17Diogo Moreira
+00:00:02.280
18Ayumu Sasaki
+00:00:02.393
19Sergio García
+00:00:03.072
20Joel Kelso
+00:00:03.207
21Adrián Fernández
+00:00:03.208
22Iván Ortola
+00:00:03.254
23Scott Ogden
+00:00:03.315
24Mario Suryo Aji
+00:00:03.334
25Matteo Bertelle
+00:00:03.450
26Elia Bartolini
+00:00:03.829
27Ana Carrasco
+00:00:04.587
28Joshua Whatley
+00:00:04.635
29Gerard Riu Male
+00:00:05.135