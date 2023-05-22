|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe
|20 Puntos
|2
|Krists Neilands
|17 Puntos
|3
|Giulio Ciccone
|15 Puntos
|4
|Gregor Mühlberger
|13 Puntos
|5
|Jack Haig
|11 Puntos
|6
|Kevin Vermaerke
|10 Puntos
|7
|Mattias Skjelmose
|9 Puntos
|8
|Chris Harper
|8 Puntos
|9
|Stefan Küng
|7 Puntos
|10
|Guillaume Martin
|6 Puntos
|11
|Nick Schultz
|5 Puntos
|12
|Thibaut Pinot
|4 Puntos
|13
|Lawson Craddock
|3 Puntos
|14
|Valentin Madouas
|2 Puntos
|15
|Magnus Cort
|1 Puntos
|Rank
|Ciclistas
|Puntos / Diferencia
|1
|Giulio Ciccone
|10 Puntos
|2
|Mattias Skjelmose
|8 Puntos
|3
|Felix Gall
|6 Puntos
|4
|Simon Yates
|4 Puntos