19 de julio
Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc - Courchevel
Km 55 La carrera está muy fragmentada y variable en la jornada de hoy, con numerosos relevos en la cabeza de carrera. Lo que sí es una tónica es el Jumbo, que viaja junto en torno a su líder. Km 46
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Julian Alaphilippe20 Puntos
2Krists Neilands17 Puntos
3Giulio Ciccone15 Puntos
4Gregor Mühlberger13 Puntos
5Jack Haig11 Puntos
6Kevin Vermaerke10 Puntos
7Mattias Skjelmose9 Puntos
8Chris Harper8 Puntos
9Stefan Küng7 Puntos
10Guillaume Martin6 Puntos
11Nick Schultz5 Puntos
12Thibaut Pinot4 Puntos
13Lawson Craddock3 Puntos
14Valentin Madouas2 Puntos
15Magnus Cort1 Puntos
 Km 41 Ahora la escapada la forman tres hombres, con Ciccone, Alaphilippe y Neilands en cabeza, buscando puntos en el esprint intermedio. Km 32 ¡¡Etapa caótica!! Después de que Giulio Ciccone haya coronado el puerto en primera posición se está formando una nueva escapada en la bajada. Km 28
RankCiclistasPuntos / Diferencia
1Giulio Ciccone10 Puntos
2Mattias Skjelmose8 Puntos
3Felix Gall6 Puntos
4Simon Yates4 Puntos
 Km 0 Estamos llegando ya a la cima del primer puerto y la cabeza de carrera rueda agrupada con los dos líderes de la general. Km 0 Vemos, como es habitual en una etapa de esta naturaleza, los primeros intentos de escapada. también con los líderes de la montaña, el italiano Ciccone y el americano Powless, que quieren sumar puntos en su búsqueda del maillot de topos. París está a solo cuatro días... Km 0 Debido al shock producido en la etapa de ayer, se espera que hoy Pogacar ataque en esta jornada de montaña. De lo contrario, la carrera estará cada vez más decidida en favor de Jonas Vingegaard, que ayer voló en la crono individual.

Clasificación - Tour de Francia

PosCiclistas
Tiempo/Puntos
1
63:06:53
2
+00:01:48
3
+00:08:52
4
+00:08:57
5
+00:11:15
6
+00:12:56
7
+00:13:06
8
+00:13:46
9
+00:17:38
10
+00:18:19
28
+00:00:00
36
+00:00:00
107
+00:00:00
1
00:32:36
2
+00:01:38
3
+00:02:51
4
+00:02:55
5
+00:02:58
6
+00:03:06
7
+00:03:12
8
+00:03:21
9
+00:03:31
10
+00:03:31
58
+00:05:59
103
+00:06:50
1
00:25:52
2
+00:01:05
3
+00:01:50
4
+00:01:52
5
+00:01:53
6
+00:02:05
7
+00:02:11
8
+00:02:12
9
+00:02:16
10
+00:02:20