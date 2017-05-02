Club Joventut Badalona
-
Cazoo Baskonia
21:30 h.
|Club Joventut Badalona
|MJ
|PTOS
|VAL
|14 Albert Ventura
|0
|0
|0
|22 Andres Rafael Feliz Sarita
|0
|0
|0
|88 Ante Tomic
|0
|0
|0
|16 Guillem Vives
|0
|0
|0
|11 H. Ellenson
|0
|0
|0
|21 Jarrod Jones
|0
|0
|0
|44 Joel Parra
|0
|0
|0
|6 Jordi Rodríguez
|0
|0
|0
|9 Kyle Guy
|0
|0
|0
|24 Miguel Malik Allen
|0
|0
|0
|4 Pau Ribas
|0
|0
|0
|2 Josep Busquets
|0
|0
|0
|Cazoo Baskonia
|MJ
|PTOS
|VAL
|47 Artur Kurucs
|0
|0
|0
|11 Daniel Díez
|0
|0
|0
|13 Darius Thompson
|0
|0
|0
|34 Daulton Hommes
|0
|0
|0
|4 Joseba Querejeta
|0
|0
|0
|21 Maik Kotsar
|0
|0
|0
|24 M. Costello
|0
|0
|0
|1 Max Heidegger
|0
|0
|0
|20 Ousmane Ndiaye
|0
|0
|0
|19 Pape Sow
|0
|0
|0
|7 Pierria Henry
|0
|0
|0
|31 Rokas Giedraitis
|0
|0
|0
|Puntos
|Albert Ventura
|Joventut Badalona
|0
|Daniel Díez
|Cazoo Baskonia
|0
|Pierria Henry
|Cazoo Baskonia
|0
|Pape Sow
|Cazoo Baskonia
|0
|Faltas cometidas
|Albert Ventura
|Joventut Badalona
|0
|Daniel Díez
|Cazoo Baskonia
|0
|Pierria Henry
|Cazoo Baskonia
|0
|Pape Sow
|Cazoo Baskonia
|0
|Rebotes ofensivos
|Albert Ventura
|Joventut Badalona
|0
|Daniel Díez
|Cazoo Baskonia
|0
|Pierria Henry
|Cazoo Baskonia
|0
|Pape Sow
|Cazoo Baskonia
|0
|Rebotes defensivos
|Albert Ventura
|Joventut Badalona
|0
|Daniel Díez
|Cazoo Baskonia
|0
|Pierria Henry
|Cazoo Baskonia
|0
|Pape Sow
|Cazoo Baskonia
|0
|Asistencias
|Albert Ventura
|Joventut Badalona
|0
|Daniel Díez
|Cazoo Baskonia
|0
|Pierria Henry
|Cazoo Baskonia
|0
|Pape Sow
|Cazoo Baskonia
|0