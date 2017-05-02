Copa del Rey  Cuartos de final V17/02 21:30h.

Club Joventut Badalona

Club Joventut Badalona
-

Cazoo Baskonia

Cazoo Baskonia
21:30 h.

El evento aún no ha comenzado.

Equipos

Club Joventut Badalona Joventut
Cazoo Baskonia Cazoo Baskonia
Tiros de 2
0 Intentos 0
0 Canastas 0
0.00 % Aciertos 0.00
Tiros de 3
0 Intentos 0
0 Canastas 0
0.00 %Aciertos 0.00
Tiros libres
0 Intentos 0
0 Canastas 0
0.00 %Aciertos 0.00
Rebotes
0 Total 0
0 Ofensivos 0
0 Defensivos 0
Tapones
0 Realizados 0
0 Recibidos 0
0 Asistencias 0
0 Pérdidas 0
0 Recuperaciones 0
Jugadores
Club Joventut BadalonaMJPTOSVAL
14 Albert Ventura000
22 Andres Rafael Feliz Sarita000
88 Ante Tomic000
16 Guillem Vives000
11 H. Ellenson000
21 Jarrod Jones000
44 Joel Parra000
6 Jordi Rodríguez000
9 Kyle Guy000
24 Miguel Malik Allen000
4 Pau Ribas000
2 Josep Busquets000
Cazoo BaskoniaMJPTOSVAL
47 Artur Kurucs000
11 Daniel Díez000
13 Darius Thompson000
34 Daulton Hommes000
4 Joseba Querejeta000
21 Maik Kotsar000
24 M. Costello000
1 Max Heidegger000
20 Ousmane Ndiaye000
19 Pape Sow000
7 Pierria Henry000
31 Rokas Giedraitis000
Los mejores
Puntos
Albert VenturaJoventut Badalona0
Daniel DíezCazoo Baskonia0
Pierria HenryCazoo Baskonia0
Pape SowCazoo Baskonia0
Faltas cometidas
Albert VenturaJoventut Badalona0
Daniel DíezCazoo Baskonia0
Pierria HenryCazoo Baskonia0
Pape SowCazoo Baskonia0
Rebotes ofensivos
Albert VenturaJoventut Badalona0
Daniel DíezCazoo Baskonia0
Pierria HenryCazoo Baskonia0
Pape SowCazoo Baskonia0
Rebotes defensivos
Albert VenturaJoventut Badalona0
Daniel DíezCazoo Baskonia0
Pierria HenryCazoo Baskonia0
Pape SowCazoo Baskonia0
Asistencias
Albert VenturaJoventut Badalona0
Daniel DíezCazoo Baskonia0
Pierria HenryCazoo Baskonia0
Pape SowCazoo Baskonia0